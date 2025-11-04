FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.0928 and last traded at $246.3190. Approximately 874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.27.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $227.17.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 2,708.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 70,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the first quarter worth $641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $230,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 33,400.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

