Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.37 and last traded at GBX 18.37. 22,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 119,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80.

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bigblu Broadband had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bigblu Broadband plc will post 4.5967742 EPS for the current year.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

BBB is a broadband provider that delivers super-fast broadband using alternative technologies to homes and businesses that are unserved or underserved by fibre.

BBB has customers in 30 countries with regional business units in the UK (serving UK, Germany, Poland, Greece and Ireland), Italy (serving Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), Norway (serving Scandinavia) and Australia (serving Australasia).

