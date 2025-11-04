Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Shares Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Asahi Group Trading Up 5.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

