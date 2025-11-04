Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 47.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1%

DMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 44,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 163.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 110.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

