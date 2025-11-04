Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 47.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1%
DMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 44,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $12.32.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
