Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 76,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 128,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Point in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Point currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $878.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 48.56%.The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

