Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 296,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 372,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

