First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,679,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 636.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 439.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 276,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,362. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.