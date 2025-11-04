Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.1275 and last traded at $5.1275. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

