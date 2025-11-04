iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iHuman Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663. iHuman has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR ( NYSE:IH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of iHuman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, iHuman has an average rating of “Hold”.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

