Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. 26,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

