SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.40 and last traded at GBX 61.80. 2,522,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,527,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

“SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. It was the first UK listed company of its kind to invest exclusively in the energy efficiency sector. Its projects are primarily located in the UK, Europe and North America and include, inter alia, a portfolio of cogeneration assets in Spain, a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar and storage projects in the United States, a regulated gas distribution network in Sweden and a district energy system providing essential and efficient utility services on one of the largest business parks in the United States.

The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.

The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.