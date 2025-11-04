SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.40 and last traded at GBX 61.80. 2,522,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,527,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.48.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.
The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.
Further Reading
