WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVI) Short Interest Down 34.9% in October

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.48. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth $622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth $301,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to value stocks from developed markets, excluding US and Canada. AIVI was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

