Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Increases By 48.8%

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 212,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA BRZU traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. 33,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,869. The company has a market cap of $128.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.75. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

