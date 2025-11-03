Short Interest in Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Drops By 40.5%

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Netcompany Group A/S Stock Performance
OTC:NTCYF remained flat at $40.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. Netcompany Group A/S has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $52.00.
About Netcompany Group A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Netcompany Group A/S
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Netcompany Group A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcompany Group A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.