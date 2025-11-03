Short Interest in Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Drops By 40.5%

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Netcompany Group A/S Stock Performance

OTC:NTCYF remained flat at $40.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. Netcompany Group A/S has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $52.00.

Get Netcompany Group A/S alerts:

About Netcompany Group A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, and internationally. The company offers various platforms, including PULSE, a development platform for real-time, connected, data-driven operations; AMPLIO, an enterprise solution designed for the modern business landscape; AMI, a platform that connects businesses, authorities, and customers; and EASLEY, an AI-powered platform that uses advanced natural language processing for user interaction and output generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcompany Group A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcompany Group A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.