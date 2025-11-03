Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 665258625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirriad Advertising plc will post -5.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

