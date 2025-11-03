Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 306,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Beamr Imaging Stock Performance

Beamr Imaging stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 100,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,454. Beamr Imaging has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beamr Imaging stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of Beamr Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Beamr Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beamr Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

