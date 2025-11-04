Insider Buying: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) President Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,366. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the third quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

