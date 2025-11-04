Insider Selling: Calix (NYSE:CALX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,075. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cory Sindelar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 28th, Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.
Calix Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 991,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,898. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CALX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.