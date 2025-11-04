Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 98.42% and a negative return on equity of 492.01%.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,936. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $346.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

