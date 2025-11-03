Criteo (CRTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) recently:

10/30/2025 – Criteo was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/30/2025 – Criteo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Criteo had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Criteo had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

