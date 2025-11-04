Short Interest in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Decreases By 27.3%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Pluri at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pluri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Pluri Stock Performance

Shares of Pluri stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.69. 4,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65. Pluri has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.89). Pluri had a negative net margin of 1,701.19% and a negative return on equity of 4,191.91%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

Featured Articles

