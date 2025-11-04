Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 184,765,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 95,896,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.