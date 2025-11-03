Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-7.00 EPS.

Cabot Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. 1,022,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,336. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. Cabot has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 409.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 344.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2,559.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

