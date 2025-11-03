Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.400-5.65 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,961,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 181.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.