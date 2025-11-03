Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) rose 19.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,658,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 286,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

