Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.80. 665,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Piper Sandler upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $1,420,081.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,533.49. This trade represents a 29.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $94,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,251.90. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,296. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 413,384 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $18,310,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,632,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 110,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

