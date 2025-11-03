Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.43. 17,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,657. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenpro Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

