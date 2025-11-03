Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenpro Capital Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.43. 17,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,657. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.47.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenpro Capital
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.