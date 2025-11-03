T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.23% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDAI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 253,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.70. T Stamp has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 235.67% and a negative net margin of 273.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on T Stamp from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T Stamp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, T Stamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

