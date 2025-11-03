Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 610,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 383,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

