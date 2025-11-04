Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $19.28. 3,553,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,990. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.19. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

