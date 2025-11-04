Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. 523,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 212.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 179.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.