Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. Magnachip Semiconductor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. 956,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,237. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Camillo Martino acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 259,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,920.68. This trade represents a 13.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shin Young Park acquired 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,625.82. The trade was a 4.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

