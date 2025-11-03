Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 145,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 202,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

