Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IAPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.22. 16,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,758. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

