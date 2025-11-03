Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.790–0.160 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NSP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Insperity has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.85). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Latha Ramchand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,120 shares in the company, valued at $765,676.80. This represents a 7.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

