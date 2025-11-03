Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%. Otter Tail updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.320-6.620 EPS.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.0%

OTTR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.96. 233,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.31. Otter Tail has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 26.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.