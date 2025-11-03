Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. 148,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
