Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 568,300 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of CHAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.