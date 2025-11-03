NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

NAPCO Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NAPCO Security Technologies to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $3.39 on Monday, hitting $40.76. 750,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. NAPCO Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Institutional Trading of NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The company had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,014 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 448.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

