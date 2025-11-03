Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.52 and last traded at $186.2420. Approximately 7,396,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,883,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.