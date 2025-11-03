CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $555.81 and last traded at $551.92. 1,873,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,534,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.79, a PEG ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

