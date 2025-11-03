V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

V2X Price Performance

VVX traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $58.87. 599,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25. V2X has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of V2X by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of V2X by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

