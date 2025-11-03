Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Issues Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Navitas Semiconductor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 9.0%
NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. 34,480,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,664,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 3.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor
In other news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,670,991 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,587.44. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
