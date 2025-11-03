Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0 million-$787.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.0 million. Upwork also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.310-0.330 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Upwork and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,082,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,647,160. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,014 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,879.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886.20. This trade represents a 96.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,318 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $241,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 16.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Upwork by 1,333.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 0.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Upwork by 13.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

