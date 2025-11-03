Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ STRL traded up $14.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.77. 843,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,269. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $409.33.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 257.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

