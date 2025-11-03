Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC remained flat at $13.59 during trading on Monday. 19,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.48.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

