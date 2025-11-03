Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 14,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 19,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8604.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Up 6.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

