Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 14,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 19,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8604.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
