Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Zacks reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.62. 155,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. Transcat has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $112.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $658.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Transcat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.