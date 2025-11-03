Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $255.23 and last traded at $257.85. 15,637,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 15,396,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06. The company has a market cap of $735.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

