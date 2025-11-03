BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.2350. Approximately 90,373,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 95,277,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

